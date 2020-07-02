Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Dirt bike accident

First responders help to load Tyler Skelton into an air ambulanceFirst responders help to load Tyler Skelton into an air ambulance around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. He was riding a dirt bike and was not wearing a helmet.

He entered the traffic lane on FM 115 near CRSE 4275 and was struck by a vehicle.  He underwent surgery on his knee and suffered a severe concussion, a broken ankle, small fractures in other places, and severe road rash and bruising. He was able to return home a few days later.

