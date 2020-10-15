News
Air conditioner lift
A helicopter from Five State Helicopter Service lifts one of 75 air conditioning units to the roof of the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center on Sunday, October 11.
Employees were given the afternoon off. The first helicopter on scene developed a mechanical issue and a second had to be flown to the facility. The air conditioners will soon be made operational in the 25 year old facility.