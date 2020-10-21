Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu10222020

Last updateWed, 21 Oct 2020 3pm

Back You are here: Home News News Sheriff’s patrol vehicle struck by 18-wheeler on I-30

News

Sheriff’s patrol vehicle struck by 18-wheeler on I-30

  • Print
Details
Category: News
Published on 22 October 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

A Franklin County patrol vehicle, was struck by an 18 wheeler.Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Moore did not require medical attention after his patrol vehicle was struck by an 18 wheeler on I-30 around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 14.

He was taken to a local hospital to be checked as a precaution. He was released “with a clean bill of health.” For information from this accident, see the October 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2020 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved.Names, images, or likenesses of other companies, products and services are used by permission and are the property of their respective owners. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.