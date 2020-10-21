News
Sheriff’s patrol vehicle struck by 18-wheeler on I-30
- Published on 22 October 2020
Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Moore did not require medical attention after his patrol vehicle was struck by an 18 wheeler on I-30 around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 14.
He was taken to a local hospital to be checked as a precaution. He was released “with a clean bill of health.” For information from this accident, see the October 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.