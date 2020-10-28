Early voting through Friday, General Election day Tuesday

News

Pam and Jerry Thompson enter the early voting location for the General Election at the Franklin County East Annex on Hwy. 67.

There has been a brisk entrance of people into the facility to vote during the first two weeks with almost 3,000 people having voted. In person early voting for the General Election continues through Friday, Oct. 30. Election day voting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6. For a listing of polling locations for election day, see the October 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.