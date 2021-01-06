Franklin County swearing in

Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Those sworn in were, left to right, Sheriff Ricky Jones, Pct. 3 Commissioner Charlie Emerson, Pct. 1 Commissioner Jerry Cooper, Tax Assessor-Collector Sue Ann Harper, County Attorney Landon Ramsay, and Constable Brantin Carr.Franklin County officials who were elected, or re-elected, during the November 2020 campaign were sworn into office during a ceremony on Friday, January 1 in the District Courtroom.

