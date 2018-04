School News

The Mount Vernon U.I.L. accounting team placed first at Region on Friday, April 13 and will advance to the State U.I.L. Academic Meet.

Members of the team in the above photo are Harley Anderson, Amanda Tran, coach Debra Gage, Michael Gage and Katelyn Tran. Blake Hollingsworth, right, placed fifth in Spelling and Vocabulary at the Regional U.I.L. Meet.