Lady Tigers start district play against Chapel Hill Friday

Published on 27 September 2019
Lauren Dunlap (10) punches the ball across the net for the Lady Tigers.Lauren Dunlap (10) punches the ball across the net for the Lady Tigers. District competition for the  Mount Vernon Lady Tiger varsity volleyball team will begin at Chapel Hill High School Friday, September 27.

The Lady Tigers will face the Lady Devils, with games beginning at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity and then varsity. See the September 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for information from games played last week.

