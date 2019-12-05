Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Teachers of the month

Published on 07 December 2019
From left to right, October honorees were Shelly Brown for the high school and Stephanie Gerdes for auxiliary personnel. November honorees were Carissa Brophy for elementary, Courtney Wilkins for high school, Robin Floyd for middle school, and Maria Lomas for auxiliary.Mount Vernon ISD Teachers of the Month were honored during the December 2 school board meeting.

