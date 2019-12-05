School News
Teachers of the month
- Details
- Category: School News
- Published on 07 December 2019
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Mount Vernon ISD Teachers of the Month were honored during the December 2 school board meeting.
From left to right, October honorees were Shelly Brown for the high school and Stephanie Gerdes for auxiliary personnel. November honorees were Carissa Brophy for elementary, Courtney Wilkins for high school, Robin Floyd for middle school, and Maria Lomas for auxiliary.