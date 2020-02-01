School News
Holland selected for 2020 All-State Band
Mount Vernon High School band student Zane Holland has been selected to participate in the 2020 Association of Texas Small Schools All-State Band.
Mr. Holland is a junior and auditioned with his oboe. He is the son of Hans and Jennifer Holland of Mount Vernon. See the rest of this story in the January 30 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.