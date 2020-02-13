Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Advancing to State

front row, left to right, Jarrett Case, Collin Sewell, Tanner McCoy, Kevin Martinez, America Juarez, Zane Holland, Karen Alonso, Mikenna Cupit, second row, Krieg Stevens, Landon Skeen, Vincent Reyes, Lisa van Dieden, Emma van Dieden, Hugo Castanon, and Jacqueline Riley. Not shown are Audra Larsen and Devon Gray.Seventeen members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have earned the right to advance to the State UIL Solo and Ensemble competition in May.

