Advancing to State

School News

Seventeen members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have earned the right to advance to the State UIL Solo and Ensemble competition in May.

The students competed at the Regional level on Friday, February 7. Those advancing are, front row, left to right, Jarrett Case, Collin Sewell, Tanner McCoy, Kevin Martinez, America Juarez, Zane Holland, Karen Alonso, Mikenna Cupit, second row, Krieg Stevens, Landon Skeen, Vincent Reyes, Lisa van Dieden, Emma van Dieden, Hugo Castanon, and Jacqueline Riley. Not shown are Audra Larsen and Devon Gray.