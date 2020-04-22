Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu04232020

Last updateWed, 22 Apr 2020 3pm

Back You are here: Home News School News Board meeting

School News

Board meeting

  • Print
Details
Category: School News
Published on 23 April 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

front left to right, Robert Taylor, Aaron Sanders, Dr. Jason McCullough, and Scott Newsome were seated in the district’s board room. Brook Bussell and Josh Jordan can be seen in the background joining the meeting by Zoom video call.Members of the Mount Vernon ISD attended a midday meeting on Monday, April 20. Board members,

front left to right, Robert Taylor, Aaron Sanders, Dr. Jason McCullough, and Scott Newsome were seated in the district’s board room. Brook Bussell and Josh Jordan can be seen in the background joining the meeting by Zoom video call. Member Lynda Baird also joined the meeting. Area boards have been meeting either in person of by conference calls to maintain social distancing

Copyright © 2020 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved.Names, images, or likenesses of other companies, products and services are used by permission and are the property of their respective owners. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.