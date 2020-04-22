Board meeting

School News

Members of the Mount Vernon ISD attended a midday meeting on Monday, April 20. Board members,

front left to right, Robert Taylor, Aaron Sanders, Dr. Jason McCullough, and Scott Newsome were seated in the district’s board room. Brook Bussell and Josh Jordan can be seen in the background joining the meeting by Zoom video call. Member Lynda Baird also joined the meeting. Area boards have been meeting either in person of by conference calls to maintain social distancing