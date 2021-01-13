School board extends superintendent’s contract

School News

School board members Scott Newsome and Lynda Baird look through the gifts they received from the various campuses in honor of school board appreciation month.

Members of the Mount Vernon ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend by one year the contract for Superintendent Jason McCullough during the January 11 meeting of the board. For more information about this and other actions taken by the school board, see the January 14 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.