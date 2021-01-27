Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Homecoming

Published on 29 January 2021
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

tudents nominated for the Homecoming Court include, front row, left to right, Kristina Wade, Ofelia Cabrera, Bianca Castro, Josey Bench, second row, Ally Smith, Anna Reeder, Brittney Peeples, Maddy Smith, Paisley Kastner and Chandler Bain.Saltillo ISD will celebrate Homecoming Friday and Saturday, January 29 and 30.

The basketball teams will face Yantis Friday night beginning at 4:30 p.m. The class of 2001 will be honored.  The homecoming court will be honored during a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 30 in the gym. For a listing of nominees for homecoming queen, see the January 28 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

