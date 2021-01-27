School News

Saltillo ISD will celebrate Homecoming Friday and Saturday, January 29 and 30.

The basketball teams will face Yantis Friday night beginning at 4:30 p.m. The class of 2001 will be honored. The homecoming court will be honored during a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 30 in the gym. For a listing of nominees for homecoming queen, see the January 28 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.