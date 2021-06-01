Anna Reeder is top graduate at Saltillo High School

School News

Anna Reeder will graduate as valedictorian of the Saltillo High School class of 2021 in ceremonies at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28 in the Kerry W. Garmon gymnasium at the school.

Miss Reeder has a grade point average of 3.91020. She is the daughter of Eric and Mandy Reeder. For more information about the remainder of the class, see the May 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.