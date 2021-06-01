Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri05282021

Last updateTue, 01 Jun 2021 12am

Back You are here: Home News School News Anna Reeder is top graduate at Saltillo High School

School News

Anna Reeder is top graduate at Saltillo High School

  • Print
Details
Category: School News
Published on 28 May 2021
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Anna ReederAnna Reeder will graduate as valedictorian of the Saltillo High School class of 2021 in ceremonies at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28 in the Kerry W. Garmon gymnasium at the school.

Miss Reeder has a grade point average of 3.91020. She is the daughter of Eric and Mandy Reeder. For more information about the remainder of the class, see the May 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2021 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved.Names, images, or likenesses of other companies, products and services are used by permission and are the property of their respective owners. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.