Youth rodeo awards presented

Community Sports

The end of the season awards ceremony for the SPFC Youth Rodeo participants was celebrated by the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County on Saturday, April 21.

Points earned during each of the eight youth rodeos from October through February were tallied. Champion buckles were awarded to the first place finishes in every event. Reserve champion buckles were awarded for second place, as well as other prizes for every contestant. See the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for individual results.