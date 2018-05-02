Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed05022018

Last updateWed, 02 May 2018 4pm

Back You are here: Home Sports Community Sports Youth rodeo awards presented

Community Sports

Youth rodeo awards presented

  • Print
Details
Category: Community Sports
Published on 29 April 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

The end of the season awards ceremony for the SPFC Youth Rodeo participants was celebrated by the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County on Saturday, April 21.The end of the season awards ceremony for the SPFC Youth Rodeo participants was celebrated by the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County on Saturday, April 21.

Points earned during each of the eight youth rodeos from October through February were tallied. Champion buckles were awarded to the first place finishes in every event. Reserve champion buckles were awarded for second place, as well as other prizes for every contestant. See the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for individual results.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.