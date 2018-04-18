Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu04192018

Last updateWed, 18 Apr 2018 5pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Lady Tigers remain undefeated in District 13-3A competition

School Sports

Lady Tigers remain undefeated in District 13-3A competition

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 18 April 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Heather Brown tracks a fly ball in center field all the way to the fence.Heather Brown tracks a fly ball in center field all the way to the fence. She caught the pop up to end the inning for the Lady Tigers.

Racking up three more victories, the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers softball team is now 11-0 in District 13-3A competition. The team is ranked 10th in the State on the most recent poll released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. For details and statistics from last week’s games, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.