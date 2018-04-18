Lady Tigers remain undefeated in District 13-3A competition

School Sports

Heather Brown tracks a fly ball in center field all the way to the fence. She caught the pop up to end the inning for the Lady Tigers.

Racking up three more victories, the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers softball team is now 11-0 in District 13-3A competition. The team is ranked 10th in the State on the most recent poll released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. For details and statistics from last week’s games, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.