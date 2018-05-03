School Sports
Lady Tigers finish season as Bi-district finalists
- Published on 03 May 2018
Mount Vernon Lady Tiger softball team members celebrate a home run by Michayla DeLeon, standing.
Fielding errors took a toll on the Lady Tigers as they faced Hooks in the Bi-district playoff round last week at Northeast Texas Community College in a best two-out-of-three series. For details from the three games, see the May 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.