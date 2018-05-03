Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu05032018

Last updateThu, 03 May 2018 10am

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Lady Tigers finish season as Bi-district finalists

School Sports

Lady Tigers finish season as Bi-district finalists

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 03 May 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mount Vernon Lady Tiger softball team members celebrate a home run by Michayla DeLeon, standing.Mount Vernon Lady Tiger softball team members celebrate a home run by Michayla DeLeon, standing.

Fielding errors took a toll on the Lady Tigers as they faced Hooks in the Bi-district playoff round last week at Northeast Texas Community College in a best two-out-of-three series. For details from the three games, see the May 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.