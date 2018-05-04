Tigers beat Como, headed to playoffs

School Sports

Braden Bolin smacks the ball for the Tigers against Como-Pickton on Tuesday, April 24. He advanced to third base off this hit in the third inning.

A victory over Como-Pickton in the final District 13-3A game of the season secured a fourth place finish and a trip to post season play for the Mount Vernon Tigers baseball team. See the May 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details from this game.