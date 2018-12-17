Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lady Tigers named to Academic All-State team

Published on 17 December 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Top row, Heather Brown, Annie Coffey, Madisen Hatch, Second row, Riley Hughes, Sam Lowry, Harlie RobertsonSix Lady Tiger volleyball team members were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.

Those making the team were Heather Brown, Annie Coffey, Madisen Hatch, Riley Hughes, Sam Lowery, and Harlie Robertson. For more information about this honor, see the December 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

