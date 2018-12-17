School Sports
Lady Tigers named to Academic All-State team
Published on 17 December 2018
Six Lady Tiger volleyball team members were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Those making the team were Heather Brown, Annie Coffey, Madisen Hatch, Riley Hughes, Sam Lowery, and Harlie Robertson. For more information about this honor, see the December 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.