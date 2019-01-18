Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Football team celebrates season

Members of the Mount Vernon High School Tigers football team gathered for an end of season celebrationMembers of the Mount Vernon High School Tigers football team gathered for an end of season celebration Saturday, January 12, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

A slideshow of their 9-4 season in which they were Regional Finalists was shown, and hamburgers were served. Each participant received Certificates of Achievement, plus many received a variety of awards for their hard work and character. Ricky Proehl, a retired NFL wide receiver, spoke with the students in boys athletics in the MVISD turf room Thursday, Jan. 10. For the rest of this story, see the January 17 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

