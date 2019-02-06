Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Shuttle pass

Published on 07 February 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Jack Floyd (2) flies past a Winnsboro defender as he shuttles a pass to the waiting hands of Josh Walters (20).Jack Floyd (2) flies past a Winnsboro defender as he shuttles a pass to the waiting hands of Josh Walters (20).

The play resulted in two points for the Tigers. Mount Vernon is second place in District 13-3A competition with a 7-3 record. See the February 7 edition of the Optic-Herald for details from the game. To see more photo from the Mount Vernon Tigers basketball games click here.

