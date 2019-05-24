Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sat05252019

Last updateFri, 24 May 2019 6pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Collvins signs with Henderson State

School Sports

Collvins signs with Henderson State

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 24 May 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Carson Collvins signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Henderson State UniversityCarson Collvins signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark. next year.

He received a generous offer because of his baseball and academic accomplishments which will be utilized for tuition, room, and board. See the May 23 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald to learn more about Mr. Collvins accomplishments.

Copyright © 2019 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.