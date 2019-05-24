School Sports
Collvins signs with Henderson State
- Published on 24 May 2019
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Carson Collvins signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark. next year.
He received a generous offer because of his baseball and academic accomplishments which will be utilized for tuition, room, and board. See the May 23 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald to learn more about Mr. Collvins accomplishments.