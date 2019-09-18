Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lady Tigers prepare for district

Published on 20 September 2019
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Brooke Smith serves for the Lady Tigers.Brooke Smith serves for the Lady Tigers. She racked up 12 points against Liberty Eylau last week. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger varsity volleyball team continues developing their offensive and defensive schemes as they approach their first district game next week.

“We changed a couple of small things within the lineup and the players are adjusting well,” Coach Joe Thomas said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I feel like we will be ready once district gets here.” See the September 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for scores and statistics for the game against Liberty Eylau.

