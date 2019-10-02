Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri10042019

Last updateWed, 02 Oct 2019 6pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Tigers wear out the Mustangs with 35-21 district win

School Sports

Tigers wear out the Mustangs with 35-21 district win

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 04 October 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Caydon Coffman (15) advances the ball for a 40 yard gain after receiving a pass from Cameron NellorCaydon Coffman (15) advances the ball for a 40 yard gain after receiving a pass from Cameron Nellor in the second quarter of the Mount Vernon vs. Hughes Springs football game.

For the second week, the Mount Vernon Tigers football game was a tale of two halves. It was a head-to-head match up in the first half, and the Tigers ran away from the exhausted Mustangs in the second half. For details from the game, see the October. 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2019 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.