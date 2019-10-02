Tigers wear out the Mustangs with 35-21 district win

School Sports

Caydon Coffman (15) advances the ball for a 40 yard gain after receiving a pass from Cameron Nellor in the second quarter of the Mount Vernon vs. Hughes Springs football game.

For the second week, the Mount Vernon Tigers football game was a tale of two halves. It was a head-to-head match up in the first half, and the Tigers ran away from the exhausted Mustangs in the second half. For details from the game, see the October. 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.