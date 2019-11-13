Lady Tigers complete season as Area finalists

Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Bailey Thomas spikes the ball across the net against Tatum in the Area playoff round, as her dad, Coach Joe Thomas watches in the background.Bailey Thomas spikes the ball across the net against Tatum in the Area playoff round, as her dad, Coach Joe Thomas watches in the background.

She racked up 554 kills for the 2019 season, and set a new school record with 1,712 career kills. The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers varsity volleyball team finished their 2019 season as Area finalists, with a 24-10 overall record. For game scores and individual statistics from the Tatum game, see the November 14 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

