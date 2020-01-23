School Sports
Tigers tied for second in district
- Details
- Category: Sports News
- Published on 24 January 2020
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Nick Lacy rises about a pair of opponents to shoot the ball for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon Tigers basketball team defeated the Cooper Bulldogs 45-33 Friday, January 17 in Cooper.
The Tigers now have a 3-1 district record and are tied for second place with Chisum and Winnsboro. See the January 23 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.