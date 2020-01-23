Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri01242020

Last updateThu, 23 Jan 2020 4pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Tigers tied for second in district

School Sports

Tigers tied for second in district

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 24 January 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Nick Lacy rises about a pair of opponents to shoot the ball for the Tigers.Nick Lacy rises about a pair of opponents to shoot the ball for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon Tigers basketball team defeated the Cooper Bulldogs 45-33 Friday, January 17 in Cooper.

The Tigers now have a 3-1 district record and are tied for second place with Chisum and Winnsboro. See the January 23 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.

Copyright © 2020 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved.Names, images, or likenesses of other companies, products and services are used by permission and are the property of their respective owners. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.