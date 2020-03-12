School Sports
Lady Tigers notch six victories
- Details
- Category: Sports News
- Published on 12 March 2020
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Lauren Newsome tags second base for the forced out and prepares to throw the ball to first base for a double play against James Bowie.
The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers softball team shut out Celeste and won five games at the Longview tournament last week. For game information and individual statistics, see the March 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.