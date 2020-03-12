Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu03122020

Thu, 12 Mar 2020

School Sports

Lady Tigers notch six victories

Published on 12 March 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lauren Newsome tags second base for the forced out and prepares to throw the ball to first base for a double play against James Bowie.Lauren Newsome tags second base for the forced out and prepares to throw the ball to first base for a double play against James Bowie.

The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers softball team shut out Celeste and won five games at the Longview tournament last week. For game information and individual statistics, see the March 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

