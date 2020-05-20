Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Published on 24 May 2020
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Bailey ThomasBailey Thomas was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team as a First Team Middle Blocker.

She was also named to the Academic All State team through the Texas Girls Coaches Association. She is a senior at Mount Vernon High School and was named Co-Most Valuble Player of the Year for District  13-3A. She had 554 kills for the year, 68 Blocks, 353 serves, and 96 digs. She is the daughter of Joe and Eva Thomas.

