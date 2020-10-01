Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tigers defeat Rains 53-35 in district opening game

Published on 01 October 2020
Mount Vernon’s Gunner Fielden (44) hurdles a Rains defender on his way to the end zone.Mount Vernon’s Gunner Fielden (44) hurdles a Rains defender on his way to the end zone.

The Mount Vernon Tigers football won their first district game of the season 53-35 over the Rains Wildcats Friday, September 25 at Don Meredith Stadium. It was a hard fought game throughout. For game deatils and individual statistics, see the October 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

