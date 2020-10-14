Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tigers swat Yellowjackets 23-20

Published on 14 October 2020
Adrian Diaz (4) kicks the winning 28 yard field goal to break the tie and put the Tigers on top 23-20.Adrian Diaz (4) kicks the winning 28 yard field goal to break the tie and put the Tigers on top 23-20.

The Mount Vernon Tigers football team remains undefeated for the 2020 season after swatting the Mineola Yellowjackets 23-20 Friday, October 9 at Don Meredith Stadium. For details and individual statistics from the game, see the October 15 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

