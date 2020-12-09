School Sports

Mount Vernon Quarterback Brock Nellor gets great protection from the offensive line during the 37-34 State Quarterfinals victory over Malakoff.

Members of the line are Bradley Walker, Caden Rogers, Gabriel Posey, Quinton Johnson, and Cooper Cutright. Gunner Fielden was also blocking on this play. See coverage for this game in the Dec. 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.