Wed12092020

Last updateWed, 09 Dec 2020 5pm

Great protection

Published on 09 December 2020
Members of the line are Bradley Walker, Caden Rogers, Gabriel Posey, Quinton Johnson, and Cooper Cutright. Gunner Fielden was also blocking on this play.Mount Vernon Quarterback Brock Nellor gets great protection from the offensive line during the 37-34 State Quarterfinals victory over Malakoff.

See coverage for this game in the Dec. 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

