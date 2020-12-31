School Sports
Ladies defeat Cooper 58-34
- Details
- Category: Sports News
- Published on 01 January 2021
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Jami Reed (15) brings the ball down the court for the Lady Tigers.
Prior to the Christmas holiday, the Mount Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team defeated the Cooper Lady Bulldogs 58-34 in Tiger Gym.Reed scored five points and pulled in five rebounds against the Lady Bulldogs. See the December 31 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more details from the game and individual statistics.